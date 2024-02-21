Dam spillage: Replace Ghana cards, voter ID cards, passports for free for my constituents – Ablakwa to gov't

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has issued a pressing call for the immediate replacement of essential documents lost by his constituents in the wake of the recent VRA spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The resultant floods in Mepe and surrounding areas of the Volta region have led to the displacement of thousands of residents, causing significant loss and disruption.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, 20th February 2024, Mr. Ablakwa emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging relevant public institutions to swiftly facilitate the replacement of vital documents such as Ghana Cards, Health Insurance Cards, Birth Certificates, Voter ID Cards, and Passports for affected individuals.

Importantly, he advocated these replacements to be conducted free of charge, considering the extraordinary circumstances faced by his constituents.

Furthermore, Mr. Ablakwa stressed the government's constitutional obligation to commence resettlement efforts and provide general compensation to victims of the VRA spillage without delay.

He underscored that further delays in addressing the plight of these individuals would be unacceptable, urging the government to fulfill its responsibilities promptly and effectively.

