Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

"We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and urged for him to be beaten" – Suhuyini berates AG over comments

Headlines We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and urged for him to be beaten – Suhuyini berates AG over comments
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has strongly criticised the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame for comments he made on the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale in Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr. Dame, among other things, stated that no docket fit for prosecution or action has been submitted to his office over the murder and seemed to suggest the journalist’s murder may have been linked to other activities other than his media work.

While answering questions on the floor of Parliament, Mr. Dame asserted that the death of Ahmed Suale may have been related to some other activities beyond Suale’s journalism.

Addressing the media after parliamentary proceedings, the Tamale North MP bemoaned the blatant disregard for the circumstances that led to the murder and described the minister’s comments as irresponsible.

“We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and actually urged for him to be beaten and for the minister to ignore all these circumstances and suggest that his murder may have been something else is very irresponsible. As journalists, we must be worried because it may have been Ahmed Suale in 2019, it could be me or you in 2025, and we may just be told that your death was a result of a family feud or a fight with a trotro driver on the street,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy proposal lacks clarity – Nana Akomea Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal lacks clarity – Nana Akomea

1 hour ago

We wont tolerate further delays in approving anti-gay bill – Minority fume We won’t tolerate further delays in approving anti-gay bill – Minority fume

1 hour ago

We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and urged for him to be beaten – Suhuyini berates AG over comments "We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and urg...

1 hour ago

One killed in clash between Osino Presby Sec-Tech students and residents One killed in clash between Osino Presby Sec-Tech students and residents

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Vote for Bawumia to protect, improve Free SHS else Mahama will cancel it — Richa...

2 hours ago

39-year-old Ghanaian shot dead in Toronto 3 months after moving to Canada 39-year-old Ghanaian shot dead in Toronto 3 months after moving to Canada

2 hours ago

WAEC releases provincial results for 2023 WASSCE private, withhold results of 289 candidates WAEC releases provincial results for 2023 WASSCE private, withhold results of 28...

2 hours ago

Over 55 of candidates failed Mathematics in 2023 NOVDEC — WAEC Over 55% of candidates failed Mathematics in 2023 NOV/DEC — WAEC

2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housingleft and Roads and Highway Minister Francis Asenso Boakye Reshuffle: Asenso Boakye officially hands over Works and Housing Ministry to Koj...

2 hours ago

AP - Sunday Alamba Former Cote d'Ivoire boss Gasset takes over at Marseille

Just in....
body-container-line