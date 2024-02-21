2024 Polls: Failed Mahama no threat to Bawumia – Nana Akomea

Deputy Chairman of the Dr Bawumia 2024 Campaign Team, Nana Akomea, has criticized the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, labelling him a failure for being rejected twice at the polls.

In the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, Mr Mahama is the primary rival to the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

But Nana Akomea contends that Mahama’s participation in the race is an advantage for the NPP rather than a threat, contrary to the perspective held by some in the NDC. He asserts that pound for pound, one-on-one, Dr. Bawumia is a superior candidate to Mahama.

“Our candidate Dr Bawumia pound for pound, one-on-one against John Mahama, we believe that he will be a better candidate. And we are also boasted by the simple fact that our main opponent, former President Mahama, is a tried entity. He’s not a new quantity. He is not a threat, but a strength to us, he failed when he was tried.

“I’m not the one saying it, his rejection at the polls in 2016 by the ultimate judges, the Ghanaian voter, shows that when he was tried, he didn’t perform to their expectations, and was rejected. He’s meeting Bawumia who has not been tried. Whatever you say or do, the simple fact is that you have two people vying for one position.

“One of them has been tried before in that position, he failed and was rejected. The other one has never been tried,” Nana Akomea asserted on Face to Face on Citi TV, hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Asked if he believes in the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know, he stated, “It’s a cliché, it’s a saying. We believe that nobody is going to give the devil a chance. Once you know is the devil, nobody.”

“Former President Mahama has the longest first term of any President. And the results are there for every Ghanaian to see,” he said.

Nana Akomea rejected assertions that Mahama has more experience in politics than Bawumia.

“If he [Mahama] has any favours, it will reflect when he was President. Yes, he has some favours as a President, but it wasn’t enough. That shows the level of failure. He lost by the highest margin of a sitting President in Africa, not just Ghana [2016 polls]. It shows the level of dissatisfaction, Ghanaians had with him.”

—citinewsroom