Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 Polls: Failed Mahama no threat to Bawumia – Nana Akomea

Headlines 2024 Polls: Failed Mahama no threat to Bawumia – Nana Akomea
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Deputy Chairman of the Dr Bawumia 2024 Campaign Team, Nana Akomea, has criticized the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, labelling him a failure for being rejected twice at the polls.

In the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, Mr Mahama is the primary rival to the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

But Nana Akomea contends that Mahama’s participation in the race is an advantage for the NPP rather than a threat, contrary to the perspective held by some in the NDC. He asserts that pound for pound, one-on-one, Dr. Bawumia is a superior candidate to Mahama.

“Our candidate Dr Bawumia pound for pound, one-on-one against John Mahama, we believe that he will be a better candidate. And we are also boasted by the simple fact that our main opponent, former President Mahama, is a tried entity. He’s not a new quantity. He is not a threat, but a strength to us, he failed when he was tried.

“I’m not the one saying it, his rejection at the polls in 2016 by the ultimate judges, the Ghanaian voter, shows that when he was tried, he didn’t perform to their expectations, and was rejected. He’s meeting Bawumia who has not been tried. Whatever you say or do, the simple fact is that you have two people vying for one position.

“One of them has been tried before in that position, he failed and was rejected. The other one has never been tried,” Nana Akomea asserted on Face to Face on Citi TV, hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Asked if he believes in the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know, he stated, “It’s a cliché, it’s a saying. We believe that nobody is going to give the devil a chance. Once you know is the devil, nobody.”

“Former President Mahama has the longest first term of any President. And the results are there for every Ghanaian to see,” he said.

Nana Akomea rejected assertions that Mahama has more experience in politics than Bawumia.

“If he [Mahama] has any favours, it will reflect when he was President. Yes, he has some favours as a President, but it wasn’t enough. That shows the level of failure. He lost by the highest margin of a sitting President in Africa, not just Ghana [2016 polls]. It shows the level of dissatisfaction, Ghanaians had with him.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

GJA commiserates with Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye's family GJA commiserates with Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye's family

2 hours ago

Ghana's economy likely to bounce back in 6 months – Nana Akomea Ghana's economy likely to bounce back in 6 months – Nana Akomea

2 hours ago

2024 Polls: Failed Mahama no threat to Bawumia – Nana Akomea 2024 Polls: Failed Mahama no threat to Bawumia – Nana Akomea

2 hours ago

Highway Authority to temporarily close Ewusiejoe section of Takoradi-Agona Road Highway Authority to temporarily close Ewusiejoe section of Takoradi-Agona Road 

2 hours ago

Ya-Na calls on Minister of Finance designate to support Akufo-Addo to complete projects Ya-Na calls on Minister of Finance designate to support Akufo-Addo to complete p...

2 hours ago

NPP has worst record in construction of roads – Wassa East MP jabs NPP has worst record in construction of roads – Wassa East MP jabs

2 hours ago

Govt urged to review mining laws to attract investments into sector Gov’t urged to review mining laws to attract investments into sector 

2 hours ago

Nana, Kufuor on Bawumia campaign team demonstrates united front — Kobby Mensah Nana, Kufuor on Bawumia campaign team demonstrates united front — Kobby Mensah 

2 hours ago

VR: Keta Assembly Members fail to elect Presiding Member after three attempts V/R: Keta Assembly Members fail to elect Presiding Member after three attempts 

2 hours ago

Koforidua: Rainstorm destroys St Dominic Catholic School Koforidua: Rainstorm destroys St Dominic Catholic School

Just in....
body-container-line