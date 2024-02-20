GWL blames ECG over intermittent water supply in Kumasi Metropolis

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the Ashanti Region has accused the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of causing sporadic water supply issues in the Greater Kumasi Metropolis.

The GWL statement comes in response to the ongoing intermittent water supply affecting various sectors, including business and education in some Senior High Schools, prompting students to store water in advance.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, GWL attributed the problem to unreliable power supply from ECG to the Barekese Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and the Achiase Booster Station.

GWL called on ECG management to restore power to all its installations in the area to ensure a consistent water supply in the Metropolis.

GWL apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused and assured a prompt response to the situation.

