‘President shouldn't appoint Special Prosecutor, EC Chair’ — Hassan Ayariga

The leader and founder of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has critiqued some of the powers wielded by the President of Ghana regarding key appointments.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, February 20, Mr. Ayariga argued that it is not right for the President to solely appoint the Special Prosecutor and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He cited these appointments as examples of how the presidency currently has too much power.

"Our democracy is not growing because we don't think about certain things. All we are interested in is corruption. The President has too much powers and he is not ready to relinquish some," Mr. Ayariga stated.

“It is not right for the President to appoint the Special Prosecutor and EC Chair. The Vice President shouldn't also be the chair of the Police council,” the APC leader stressed.

The APC founder believes these key oversight roles should be more independent from the executive.

Mr. Ayariga argued that Ghanaian democracy has stalled because those occupying important offices like the Special Prosecutor and EC Chair do not have a mind of their own of being political appointees of the President.

"How democracy has not grown for those occupying these offices to have a mind of their own," he remarked.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

