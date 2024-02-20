No docket fit for prosecution yet on Ahmed Suale’s murder – Attorney General

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has stated that no docket fit for prosecution or action has been submitted to his office over the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Husseine Suale.

While investigations are ongoing, the Minister highlighted that four suspects were initially detained to aid the inquiry. However, they were later granted police enquiry bail after eyewitnesses failed to identify them.

Ahmed Suale was tragically killed on January 16, 2019, by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike with a covered license plate. The incident occurred in Madina as Suale was returning from a family meeting.

During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized that the murder of Ahmed Suale is among many pending cases.

He shared that the criminal investigations department of the Ghana Police Service is handling the matter, and as of now, no document suitable for prosecution has been presented to his office.

“A number of cases are pending in court and I will begin with the murder of Ahmed Suale. It is worthy to know that it is a matter being investigated by the criminal investigations department of the Ghana Police Service. No docket or document fit for prosecution has been built and presented to my office since the murder.

“On being appointed Attorney General, the former inspector of police [James] Oppong-Boanuh paid a courtesy call on me on March 29, 2021, for being concerned about the failure to resolve this case and other cases.

“I inquired about the state of investigations into the matter and demanded a report on the case and the director general of CID obliged.”

-citinewsroom