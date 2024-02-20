Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

No docket fit for prosecution yet on Ahmed Suale’s murder – Attorney General

Social News No docket fit for prosecution yet on Ahmed Suales murder – Attorney General
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has stated that no docket fit for prosecution or action has been submitted to his office over the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Husseine Suale.

While investigations are ongoing, the Minister highlighted that four suspects were initially detained to aid the inquiry. However, they were later granted police enquiry bail after eyewitnesses failed to identify them.

Ahmed Suale was tragically killed on January 16, 2019, by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike with a covered license plate. The incident occurred in Madina as Suale was returning from a family meeting.

During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized that the murder of Ahmed Suale is among many pending cases.

He shared that the criminal investigations department of the Ghana Police Service is handling the matter, and as of now, no document suitable for prosecution has been presented to his office.

“A number of cases are pending in court and I will begin with the murder of Ahmed Suale. It is worthy to know that it is a matter being investigated by the criminal investigations department of the Ghana Police Service. No docket or document fit for prosecution has been built and presented to my office since the murder.

“On being appointed Attorney General, the former inspector of police [James] Oppong-Boanuh paid a courtesy call on me on March 29, 2021, for being concerned about the failure to resolve this case and other cases.

“I inquired about the state of investigations into the matter and demanded a report on the case and the director general of CID obliged.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

WAEC announces provisional results of 37,825 private candidates WAEC announces provisional results of 37,825 private candidates

1 hour ago

Murtala Mohammed demands COCOBOD CEO Boahen Aidoos resignation over declining cocoa production Murtala Mohammed demands COCOBOD CEO Boahen Aidoo’s resignation over declining c...

1 hour ago

No docket fit for prosecution yet on Ahmed Suales murder – Attorney General No docket fit for prosecution yet on Ahmed Suale’s murder – Attorney General

1 hour ago

NCCE unhappy with ECs failure to allow usage of its vacated premises NCCE unhappy with EC’s failure to allow usage of its vacated premises

1 hour ago

Daniel Asiedu killed J.B. Danquah Adu- Investigatortells court Daniel Asiedu killed J.B. Danquah Adu- Investigator tells court

1 hour ago

Tackle current economic challenges – Asantehene advises Dr. Amin Adam Tackle current economic challenges – Asantehene advises Dr. Amin Adam

1 hour ago

Address attacks, dont boycott duties – Bureau of Public Safety urges GNFS Address attacks, don’t boycott duties – Bureau of Public Safety urges GNFS

1 hour ago

NDCs Ashanti Regional Chairman justifies constituency organizers alleged violent comment NDC’s Ashanti Regional Chairman justifies constituency organizer’s alleged viole...

1 hour ago

Minority backs DCOP Waabus comments, says its factual Minority backs DCOP Waabu’s comments, says it’s factual

1 hour ago

Accused pleadnotguiltyin murder of Georgina Botchwey trial Accused plead not guilty in murder of Georgina Botchwey trial

Just in....
body-container-line