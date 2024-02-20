20.02.2024 LISTEN

In a fervent address as part of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) 'Moments of Truth' series in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the opposition party, championed the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as the epitome of integrity and a staunch defender of public funds.

During his speech on Monday, February 9, Gyamfi underscored Mahama's unwavering commitment to combating corruption, citing his proven track record and principled stance against malfeasance.

Drawing a sharp contrast, Gyamfi criticized the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, questioning his credibility in addressing corruption issues and accusing him of failing to tackle the pervasive corruption during his tenure.

"H.E John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated, both in government and out of government, that he detests corruption, and will never condone corruption, nor shield perpetrators of corrupt acts. He has stated clearly that the days of the corruption clearing agent will come to an end on January 7, 2025, when by the grace of God, he assumes office as President. He has said and demonstrated before, that the sword of the fight against corruption will cut both ways under his government, whether you are a member of his government or not. John Mahama is incorruptible," Gyamfi asserted.

Appealing to the electorate, Gyamfi urged them to reject what he described as the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration's failure to address corruption after seven years in power.

"We call on the Ghanaian electorate not to allow President Akufo-Addo and his corrupt cabal of family and friends, to install as President, their puppet (Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia), whose sole mission is to cover up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers, including himself, from prosecution," Gyamfi exclaimed.

In conclusion, Gyamfi expressed confidence in the Ghanaian people to reject corruption, nepotism, impunity, arrogance of power, and economic mismanagement in the upcoming elections, setting the stage for a fiercely contested political landscape.