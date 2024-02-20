2024 elections: ‘Limit your pickup lines to doable promises, angry voters are now armed with facts’ — Franklin Cudjoe to political parties

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, founding president of policy think tank IMANI Africa has advised political parties to make promises they can realistically deliver on rather than unrealistic ones.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 20, Mr. Cudjoe cautioned them against making promises aimed at attracting votes without considering feasibility or cost.

As Ghana prepares for general elections in 2024, the policy advisor says voters are increasingly informed and will see through improbable campaign pledges.

"Wishing all political campaign teams well. Please limit your pick up lines to doable promises and be truthful; because this season, many voters are armed with facts and are very angry. Good luck again,” he wrote.

His comments come as political parties are expected to roll out their manifestos in the build-up to the 2024 polls.

Many Ghanaian voters often feel misled by promises of infrastructure projects like roads, hospitals and markets by politicians just to garner votes.