Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
20.02.2024 Headlines

2024 elections: ‘Limit your pickup lines to doable promises, angry voters are now armed with facts’ — Franklin Cudjoe to political parties

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI AfricaFranklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
20.02.2024 LISTEN

Franklin Cudjoe, founding president of policy think tank IMANI Africa has advised political parties to make promises they can realistically deliver on rather than unrealistic ones.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 20, Mr. Cudjoe cautioned them against making promises aimed at attracting votes without considering feasibility or cost.

As Ghana prepares for general elections in 2024, the policy advisor says voters are increasingly informed and will see through improbable campaign pledges.

"Wishing all political campaign teams well. Please limit your pick up lines to doable promises and be truthful; because this season, many voters are armed with facts and are very angry. Good luck again,” he wrote.

His comments come as political parties are expected to roll out their manifestos in the build-up to the 2024 polls.

Many Ghanaian voters often feel misled by promises of infrastructure projects like roads, hospitals and markets by politicians just to garner votes.

220202435713-h40o2s6eey-88b07ef4-3d56-4c94-a582-adc18502829d.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Ralph Apetorgbor ‘Journalism is not a crime’ — PRINPAG condemns alleged police manhandling of jou...

1 hour ago

Mahama will fight corruption with double-edged sword; hes incorruptible —Sammy Gyamfi ‘Mahama will fight corruption with double-edged sword; he’s incorruptible’ — Sam...

1 hour ago

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare ‘Investigate, deal with your officers who manhandled journalist Ralph Apetorgbor...

1 hour ago

Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority ‘I'm not making any job promises online; be wary of fraudsters’ — Mike Oquye Jnr

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa 2024 elections: ‘Limit your pickup lines to doable promises, angry voters are no...

1 hour ago

NDC Manhyia South Organiser, Alhassan Mustapha It takes two to tango; you're just exaggerating — NDC slams Police for declaring...

2 hours ago

Brothers from Ghana, Travel bloggers and tourism enthusiasts ‘There were times we slept at bus stops’ — Travel bloggers, Brothers from Ghana ...

2 hours ago

We're happy, blessed that someone from Effutu has risen to that level —PPP Chairman on Afenyo-Markin's new appointment We're happy, blessed that someone from Effutu has risen to that level — PPP Chai...

2 hours ago

I wish you the best of luck even though I hope you don't win —Nana Ofori Owusu to Bawumia's campaign team I wish you the best of luck even though I hope you don't win — Nana Ofori Owusu ...

2 hours ago

It's a good choice; he's familiar with NPP terrain, brings experience —Prof. Osafo on Dan Botwe's appointment as Bawumia's campaign manager It's a good choice; he's familiar with NPP terrain, brings experience — Prof. Os...

Just in....
body-container-line