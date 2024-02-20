Modern Ghana logo
ART@20: Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 hits the road to advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention among the youth in Ghana

20.02.2024

Young adolescents across the country by end of February 2024, would get the opportunity to interact one-on-one with the 2023 Miss Malaika Ghana, Queen Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko, as she rolls out her HIV/AIDS prevention awareness project by taking the campaign to their door steps.

The project dubbed “Live On Campaign with Miss Malaika Ghana 2023” will target in school & out of School young adolescents. The target group will see the crowned Beauty Queen socialize with young adolescents using that opportunity to educate them on HIV/AIDS prevention.

She would also encourage young adolescents to avail themselves of counseling and testing services.

Queen Lady Nsarko who is an Ambassador of the Ghana AIDS Commission, together with her team from Miss Malaika Ghana and other HIV/AIDS experts from NACP would embark on this HIV/AIDS prevention campaign across various communities in the country, especially, the red flag zones where the HIV virus is prevalent.

She would take the campaign to schools, churches, mosques, markets, shopping malls, taxi ranks, lorry stations, bus terminals, and other public places where head porters popularly called Kayayeis are.

The Beauty Queen has since her unveiling as HIV/AIDS prevention Ambassador, been under training at the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, preparing assiduously for this project which aims among other things to sustain the gains made in the fight against the HIV/AIDS and to help to reduce further, the number of new cases.

She told journalists moments after the media launch of ART@20 on Friday, February 16, 2024, that “I can’t wait to see the start of this project to enable me to share the knowledge I have acquired with my peers out there. I am so excited to serve my country, Ghana, on a bigger platform that has been provided to me by the kind courtesy of the Ghana AIDS Commission which has truly made a remarkable achievement in the fight against HIV/AIDS”.

