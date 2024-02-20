Akufo-Addo swears-in Dr Aggrey-Darko as Head of Civil Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday swore in Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh as Head of the Civil Service of Ghana.

Until Dr Aggrey-Darkoh’s appointment on August 2, 2023, to act as Head of the Civil Service, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice from the Public Service Commission, he was the Chief Director of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh to replace Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena, who retired last year.

His appointment was pursuant to Article 193(1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993(PNDC 327).

President Akufo-Addo led Dr Aggrey-Darkoh to swear the Oath of Allegiance, Judicial Oath and the Oath of Secrecy and subsequently issue him his letter of appointment.

President Akufo-Addo said he was confident that the affairs of the Civil Service were in safe hands.

The President told Dr Aggrey-Darkoh to be minded by the fact that his predecessor distinguished himself creditably in the position, adding: “Ghanaians will expect nothing less than excellence on your part,”

President Akufo-Addo asked Dr Aggrey-Darko to bring his expertise and experience to help build a more resilient civil service that would provide efficient service to the government.

Dr Aggrey-Darko, on his part, thanked the President for reposing his trust in him and assured him of his utmost dedication to advancing the course of the Civil Service into a professional and well-functional one.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Ghana with specialisation in Public Policy Analysis. He was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana from 2003 to 2018.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh, an old student of Swedru Senior High School, has been an Adjunct Lecturer at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College since 2003.

He was an Adjunct Lecturer at Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre from 2014 to 2019.

He is also an Assessor at the National Accreditation Board now part of the Ghana Education Tertiary Commission [GTEC]) and was an External Examiner for the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration from 2013-2015.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh is a member of the Ghana Statistical Service Board where he chairs the Human Resource Committee.