The New African Magazine has lauded Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for championing digitalisation in his country.

In its latest publication, the Pan-African news magazine has prominently featured Ghana’s globally acclaimed digitalisation efforts.

The London-based magazine has written extensively on Ghana’s remarkable effort at transforming its economy through digitalisation.

“Ghana’s Vice President, Dr MahamuduBawumia, has done remarkably well with his digitalisation drive of the Ghanaian economy. He is changing the trajectory of the economy and this is worthy of mentioning,” the magazine wrote.

According to his magazine, not only is Bawumia’s digitalisation drive transforming the economy but it is also making a lot of impact in changing the way Ghanaians live and conduct business.

The magazine also emphasised the significant impact of digitalisation in the fight against corruption. According to the magazine, several agencies of government have been digitalised so much so that there is no need for a human interface, something that is aiding in reducing corruption in the country.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been at the forefront of formalising Ghana’s economy through the adoption of digitalisation in many sectors of the economy.

Since 2017, Ghana’s digitalisation drive has seen the successful implementation of a national biometric identification system, a property address system, mobile money interoperability between all telephone networks and financial institutions, digitisation of government services at the DVLA, passport offices, NHIS services, port operations, delivery of essential drugs through drones, among many others.