50% of my appointees will be youth – Alan

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has said 50 per cent of his appointees would be the youth if elected president in December 7 general elections.

Mr Kyerematen stated that ensuring youth representation in leadership positions will harness fresh perspectives and foster innovation.

He aims to create opportunities for mentorship and entrepreneurship to empower the next generation of Ghanaian leaders.

Sharing his experience as a young person who took up leadership position, he recalled in a Facebook post that “At the age of 22, I became a manager of UAC, now Unilever Ghana Limited, marking the start of a journey that shaped my vision for Ghana's future. Rising swiftly through the ranks, I learned the value of determination and innovation.”

He indicated that his experience in both corporate and public spheres taught him the importance of inclusive governance and by ensuring youth representation in leadership positions, “we can harness fresh perspectives and foster innovation.”

The former Trades Minister shared that it is not just about representation; but he aims to create opportunities for mentorship and entrepreneurship to empower the next generation of Ghanaian leaders, just as he did with Empretec and Enterprise Africa.

He added that he is committed to championing the youth of Ghana and “together, we can build a future where every Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive.”

With the support of Ghanaians, Mr Kyerematen stressed his readiness to lead the country into a new era of prosperity and progress.

