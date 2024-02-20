Modern Ghana logo
Rev. Joyce Aryee joins Bawumia's campaign for 2024

Headlines Rev. Joyce Aryee joins Bawumia's campaign for 2024
1 HOUR AGO

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has finalised its campaign structure for the upcoming 2024 national elections, making appointments to various national campaign committees.

The decisions were reached during the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Former Information Minister during the late President Jerry John Rawlings' National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration Rev Joyce Aryee popularly known as Joyce Wereko Brobbey has been appointed as advisor.

Joyce Rosalind Aryee is a Ghanaian former politician, business executive and church leader at the Salt and Light Ministries.

Dr Aryee, who is recognised for serving Ghana for more than 40 years in both the public and private sectors, joins President John Agyekum Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo to lead the Campaign Advisory Committee, which includes other notable members such as Freddie Worsemao Blay, Elizabeth Ohene, and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

Additionally, the campaign Operations Committee will be headed by Justin Kodua Frimpong as the Director, with Henry Nana Boakye serving as his Deputy.

In a statement, the NPP mentioned, "The New Patriotic Party (NPP), at its National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024, approved a proposed structure for the Party’s 2024 national campaign and appointed some individuals to serve on the various national campaign committees."

The statement further indicated the formation of a National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), chaired by the 2024 Presidential Candidate and assisted by the Vice Presidential Candidate.

The National Chairman, General Secretary, and Regional Chairpersons will also serve on the National Campaign Coordinating Committee.

-Classfmonline

