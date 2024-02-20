Bawku West: DCE nominee Anania Daniel Atampuba gets 96% endorsement

The President’s nominee for Bawku West District, Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba has been confirmed as the 8th District Chief Executive for the District.

The nominee polled 46 votes out of 48 present in voting exercise representing 96 percent at the first round of voting.

This in essence signified the acceptance of the President’s nominee by almost all Assembly Members.

Early on, the Presiding Member Hon. Asaana Zakari called on his colleague Assembly Members to vote one time for the nominee. He quoted the Local Governance Act and the Model Standing Orders that empower Assembly Members to confirm the DCE.

On 12th February, 2024 the President inaugurated the Assembly members and election of presiding members of which Asaana Zakari was elected presiding member for Bawku West.

Out of 15 municipal and district assemblies in the Upper East region, only Bawku West was able to elect a presiding member with the rest not able to do so.

In a short speech, the confirmed Anania Daniel Atampuba, the new Bawku West DCE pledged to work closely with the Assembly Members to implement development projects and programs for the progress of their various electoral areas for improved livelihoods.

He appealed to all stakeholders, especially the Assembly members, to support the Government and the Assembly to effectively implement development geared towards reducing poverty and promoting socioeconomic advancement.