Tema Traditional Council to ban noise making in April 

Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has announced that the annual customary ban on noisemaking within the Tema Traditional Area will take effect from April 26 to May 18, 2024.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the registrar to all religious bodies, spots, bars, and pubs and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The Traditional Council noted that during the ban, burials, funerals, music, drumming, and any form of noisemaking in the traditional area would be prohibited.

The Tema traditional area includes Tema Newtown and all communities in Tema, Ashaiman, Saasabi, Klangon, Adjei Kojo, Sakumono, and Adjeiman.

The TTC asked all residents and groups within the traditional area to comply with the directive to avoid confrontation between the council representative and individuals or groups.

“All individuals and groups in the Traditional Area are respectfully entreated to bear with the council during this period and abide by the directive to forestall confrontations between representatives of the council, and individuals or groups, as have occurred sometime in the past,” the release said.

GNA

