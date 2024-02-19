No one is free from online risks - Internet Safety advocate

In a recent address at the offices of Internet Safety Magazine in Ibadan, Rotimi Onadipe, founder of the magazine, underscored the pervasive nature of online risks in contemporary society.

Speaking during a weekly broadcast, Onadipe emphasized the critical need for users to educate themselves on mitigating these risks.

A staunch advocate for internet safety, Onadipe has dedicated himself to providing valuable insights and tips to smartphone and social media users. He cautioned that participation in any online activity exposes individuals to potential risks, regardless of their awareness.

"Online risks extend beyond cybercrime," Onadipe explained, challenging the common perception. "They encompass issues such as pornography addiction, online gaming dependency, dissemination of misinformation on social media, and other unethical behaviors facilitated by the internet."

Highlighting the seriousness of these risks, Onadipe stressed that no one is immune, regardless of age, gender, social status, ethnicity, or geographical location. He urged collective action in preventing online threats and emphasized the importance of education as the primary defense mechanism.

"Online risks are real, pervasive, and destructive," Onadipe warned. "Our daily internet usage exposes us all. It is imperative that we arm ourselves with knowledge and adopt preventive measures to safeguard against these dangers."

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Onadipe's message serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing battle for online safety and the crucial role that education plays in protecting users from harm.