“Appearance Fee Merchant” Bawumia cannot fight corruption; Mahama is our surest bet" — NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress has described the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as “corrupt and dishonest” over roles he allegedly played in various scandals that have rocked the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing a press conference at the Adabraka headquarters of the party this afternoon, National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi accused Dr. Bawumia of orchestrating the failed PDS concessionaire arrangement. This, he said was done through Dr. Bawumia’s role in “relaxing the condition precedent requirement of a Bank Guarantee”, thus aiding PDS to get away with electricity bills amounting to GHS1.5 billion it collected from Ghanaians.

Citing various instances, the NDC accused the Flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia of being dishonest and lacks the credibility to fight corruption. The party said Dr. Bawumia himself as Vice President, has on several occasions been fingered in corruption controversies involving officials of this government.

Recalling the “Number 12” and “Galamsey Economy” investigations by Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the NDC accused Dr. Bawumia of acting as a “collector, arranger and fixer” of bribes from would-be investors visiting the seat of government. This allegation, the party claims is borne out by the confessions of former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, over Dr. Bawumia’s alleged role in collecting kickbacks, otherwise known as “appearance fees” from potential investors.

Again, the NDC accused Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of using his office to allegedly appropriate a concession of “ten containers of rice belonging to a businessman for Ramadan donations”. The party alleges that the Director of Administration at the Vice President’s office, James Keck Osei who is currently being prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in connection with this allegation, continues to work for the Vice President to this day.

Fight Against Corruption

On who can be trusted by Ghanaians to fight corruption, the NDC argues that Dr. Bawumia lacks the credibility to fight corruption, but is being presented to Ghanaians as a “puppet” of President Akufo-Addo, with the sole mission to “cover-up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers” from being held accountable.

Touting what the NDC refers to as the superior record of its Flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama in the fight against corruption, Sammy Gyamfi opined that the NDC flag-bearer has demonstrated both “in government and out of government that he detests corruption”. He added that John Mahama can be trusted to fight corruption because he will not shield anyone found to have engaged in corrupt acts, whether part of his government or not.

The NDC further accused the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government of engaging in nepotism and impunity and turning out to be the most corrupt in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, despite coming into office on the back of an anti-corruption campaign.

The party has therefore urged Ghanaians to reject Dr. Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party in the December 7 general elections and vote resoundingly to return John Mahama and the NDC in order to restore true accountability.