19.02.2024 Headlines

‘Ghana.gov has generated GHC210billion within 3 years with just 136 active users’ — Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and DigitalizationUrsula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization
19.02.2024 LISTEN

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has noted that Ghana's flagship digital services platform ghana.gov has generated over GHC210 billion in government revenue since its launch just three years ago.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, February 19, the minister revealed that such huge revenue collection underscores the key role the platform plays.

She explained the platform helps in streamlining financial transactions, enhancing transparency and bolstering the country's fiscal integrity.

According to the Minister, ghana.gov has seen far greater uptake compared to the previous e-services platform launched under the NDC administration, with over 1,507 institutions currently linked to it versus just 13 on the older system over three years.

"This is a totally new system that was built with functionalities that e-services didn't even think of providing. And so it's been possible for it to generate [a good] amount of revenue within the three years of its operation, GHC210 billion-plus and that’s just from 136 active users of the [ghana.gov] system," she said.

Owusu-Ekuful attributed ghana.gov's success to its user-friendly interface and comprehensive array of online services.

“It reflects a paradigm shift towards digital-first governance, where convenience, accessibility and accountability are prioritised in service delivery," she stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

