'USD$12 million spent on botched Agyapa deal could've settled NSS arrears' — Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director

The National Communications Officer of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, says the USD$12 million spent on the botched Agyapa Royalties deal could have been used to pay arrears owed to National Service Personnel in Ghana.

In a latest episode of the ‘Moment of Truth’ press conference held at the party’s head office on Monday, February 19, Mr. Gyamfi expressed outrage at revelations that the government had spent such a colossal amount on a deal that was eventually scrapped.

"USD$12 million could have paid the allowances of National Service Personnel in Ghana who have not been paid for four months now,” he said.

Mr. Gyamfi argued that the money could have been put to better use, assisting citizens experiencing extreme hardship under the current economic conditions in Ghana to become better.

He listed other priorities where the USD$12 million could have made an impact, such as providing childhood vaccines, textbooks for schools, kidney treatment, and portable water systems.

"Instead, it appears the monies were wantonly dissipated and likely captured by corrupt officials under the guise of Agyapa expenditures," the NDC spokesperson alleged.

Mr. Gyamfi vowed that an incoming NDC government, led by John Mahama, would investigate and prosecute those responsible for the "stinky Agyapa scam."

The press conference was in reaction to comments made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) when he appeared before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

The CEO of the Minerals Income Investment Fund disclosed that the large sum was spent on setting up the Agyapa vehicle as well as consultancy and rental fees.