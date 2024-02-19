‘You spend USD$12million on fraudulent Agyapa deal yet leave kidney patients to die’ — NDC slams gov’t

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director

19.02.2024 LISTEN

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lambasted the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government for spending a whopping $12 million on the controversial Agyapa gold royalties deal which never materialized, while many Ghanaians continue to die from lack of access to healthcare.

Addressing journalists at the NDC headquarters on Monday, February 19, the party's National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi revealed that the CEO of the Minerals Income Investment Fund had disclosed the large sum was spent on setting up the Agyapa vehicle as well as consultancy and rental fees.

"We are completely appalled by the decision of the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government, to spend this colossal amount of money on the 'Agyapa' scam, which never saw the light of day,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi questioned why the government engaged in such "naked thievery and brazen abuse of the public purse" at a time Ghanaians were battling the Covid-19 pandemic and associated economic hardships.

The NDC communications officer noted that the $12 million could have been used to treat kidney patients at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, provide childhood vaccines to reduce infant mortality or procure textbooks for schools.

"Sadly but very characteristic of the selfish and greedy Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, they have distributed all this money among themselves, under the guise of expenditure on the botched 'Agyapa' deal," the NDC spokesperson said.

The NDC has vowed to investigate the deal and retrieve any illegal payments if they win the 2024 elections, saying "the day of accountability is fast approaching."