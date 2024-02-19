Modern Ghana logo
Starving MMDAs, PWDs of funds and popping up in election year with 150 million to patch pot holes blatant insult— Prof Gyampo jabs gov't

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science lecturer at University of Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science lecturer at University of Ghana

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has opined that the government's GH¢150 million for road patching is merely an attempt to buy votes ahead of elections.

Prof. Gyampo argued that patching potholes is a basic responsibility of the Department of Urban Roads and Ghana Highway Authority which should be carried out regularly with resources provided, and not starved of funds until an election year.

"Let us stop the ignorant subservient excitement for the release of 150 million for patching portholes. This is a very basic and an elementary job expected to be undertaken by the PWDs and MMDAs periodically.

“Starving them of the needed resources and releasing money in an election year for them to undertake a basic task, is a blatant insult to intelligence," he said in a Facebook post on Monday, February 19.

The political science lecturer said such piecemeal interventions are not the solution to Ghana's road infrastructure problems.

"We must thwart the efforts of our political elites to perpetuate some of these tendencies. Everything must not be done because of elections and votes," Prof. Gyampo intimated.

He urged the government to implement long-term solutions to road issues instead of temporary fixes

Political parties, especially the opposition, must also do more to hold the government accountable, Prof. Gyampo added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

