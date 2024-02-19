Modern Ghana logo
Three busted for stealing rail tracks at Nsawam

Three busted for stealing rail tracks at Nsawam
Three suspects have been picked up by the Nsawam Municipal Police Command for stealing rail tracks.

The suspects are, Ibrahim Adamu, Abdul Kadril, and Japharu Haruna.

The three who were on board a Hyundai Mighty truck with registration number GS-3201-09, fully loaded with quantities of railway lines, were arrested by the police patrol team after their activities at Pakro were made known.

The Pakro community in the Akuapem South Municipality has been hit with a series of rail track thefts, a situation that has put the municipal security council on high alert.

According to Citi News sources, the three suspects who are currently in custody will be put before court in the coming days.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem South Frank Aidoo has also denied reports of his involvement in the theft and said the case has been reported to the police.

“It was yesterday [Sunday] that I read in the news that I was involved in the thefts but those are pure fabrications being orchestrated by my political detractors and it is because of the Akwapem South parliamentary elections, which I intend contesting.

“I have reported the case to the Nsawam police station and we have investigators on the case, so now that we cannot find the metals there, the police should come down and find out what happened and get to the bottom of it,” he stated.

