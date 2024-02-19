Modern Ghana logo
Kissi Agyebeng lawlessly intimidating struggling citizens in the name of fighting corruption — Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has accused the current holder of the office, Kissi Agyebeng, of lawlessly intimidating struggling citizens in the name of fighting corruption.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 18, Mr Amidu expressed support for teachers' unions who have threatened industrial action against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over unpaid salaries.

The unions say over 400 teachers in the Northern Region have had their salaries blocked by the OSP despite being cleared by the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD).

Mr Agyebeng claims his office is investigating infractions in the payroll system, but Mr Amidu says the action is unlawful and provides no evidence of actual corruption offences.

"Kissi Agyebeng has no mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) to suspend the payment of salaries of teachers in any region of Ghana without those multitude of teachers not being under suspicion of a specified corruption or corruption-related offence," Mr Amidu stated.

He added: "Kissi Agyebeng has run amok with this lawlessness of using lawless officers of the OSP to intimidate ordinary working citizens struggling to earn a living to look after their hungry families and themselves within the current economic mess."

The teachers' unions have given the OSP a 72-hour ultimatum to release the salaries or face industrial action.

Mr Amidu backs this stance, saying he supports the union leaders who have criticized the "misbehavior" and "lawless" conduct of the OSP.

He has offered his services to investigate corruption allegations against the OSP itself, accusing Mr Agyebeng of overseeing the "loot of the public purse" and recruiting relatives and associates in a manner causing "massive financial loss to the state."

