Akufo-Addo pushes for Africa's mobile interoperability system

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the African Union (AU) and colleague heads of State to support the implementation of an Africa-wide mobile telephony interoperability system.

Addressing the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State of the African Union (AU) last Sunday, the President called for the adoption of the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD 2024) Compact Document, which called for the adoption of a continental interoperability network across all member states.

That, according to him, would boost Africa’s efforts toward building the world’s largest single market through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which would allow Africans to buy and sell goods and services across borders in their local currencies.

President Akufo-Addo said Africa's ambition to establish the world's largest single market under AfCFTA would be enhanced by embracing the digital economy and its available tools.

He said, “At the end of last month’s three-day Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2024, which I was happy to host at the Peduase Presidential Lodge in Aburi, Ghana, the participants signed up to the Peduase Compact, a document I am informed has been widely distributed here at this Summit.”

The participants at this year’s Africa Prosperity Dialogues unanimously agreed that a single Pan-African payment system is the easiest, quickest and most effective way to accelerate and deepen the single market project in Africa.

“It is a low-hanging fruit way of making AfCFTA immediately meaningful to tens of millions of people across Africa", President Akufo-Addo said.

Adding statistics to back his claim, the President said, “Figures provided at the Dialogues by the AfDB and backed by the GSM Association indicated that almost half of Africans have a sim card, 28% are accessing the internet and saw a whopping US$832 billion worth of mobile money transactions in sub-Saharan Africa in 2022 alone.

“This $832 billion 2022 figure is estimated to have grown further by at least 30% last year and to grow significantly more if Africans are allowed to use their mobile money wallets to buy and sell across borders.

"Imagine where this [$832bn] figure will be with a common interoperability system working across all member states. Imagine for a moment a world where a market trader in Johannesburg can easily and securely send money to her family in Dakar without the need for cumbersome currency exchanges or risky cash transfers,” President Akufo-Addo argued.

He implored his colleagues to imagine “A world where consumers can use their mobile phones to seamlessly purchase goods and services across African borders in their currencies. This is the world that we can build and we must build now with utmost urgency here in Africa.”