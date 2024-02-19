Modern Ghana logo
19.02.2024 Social News

Ledzokuku Community celebrates developmental progress due to the lobbying skills of Dr. Okoe Boye

By Reporter
19.02.2024 LISTEN

The Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association gathered today to express their gratitude to the former Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their dedication to the development of Ledzokuku at a press conference on Monday 19th February, 2024.

With a list of projects ranging from road constructions to social interventions, residents offered sincere gratitude to Dr. Okoe Boye for his immerse effort although he is not the incumbent MP.

Among the projects highlighted by the association are significant road infrastructure improvements, including the LEKMA Road (Teshie Link Road), Martey Tsuru Towns Roads, Martey Tsuru Flyover, and the dualization of Teshie Beach Road. These infrastructural developments signify a substantial investment in the community’s transportation network, enhancing connectivity and promoting economic development.

Additionally, the construction of footbridges and culverts, such as those at Kalvary Down to Lekma Hospital Area, Teshie Aboma, and Aunty Sophy Area, addresses critical safety concerns and improves access to essential services for residents.

Furthermore, the association highlighted social intervention projects initiated by Dr. Okoe Boye, including free medical consultations at LEKMA Hospital, provision of teaching and learning materials to schools, and scholarship opportunities for students.

These initiatives underscore the commitment to holistic development and improving the quality of life for Ledzokuku residents.

As the community expressed gratitude, they also called on their current MP Benjamin Narteh Ayiku to pay attention to the community and champion development.

They called on all residents to have confidence in Dr.Okoe Boye, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as they are working tirelessly to fix Teshie inner roads.

