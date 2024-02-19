Ghana leads in implementation of ECOWAs Free Roaming Initiative — Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said that Ghana’s successful implementation of the ECOWAS Free Roaming initiative has solidified its position as a pioneer in regional integration efforts.

The initiative allows Ghanaian subscribers to enjoy seamless mobile services in neighbouring countries without incurring roaming charges, fostering greater connectivity and cooperation within the sub-region.

Delivering updates on the Ministry’s programmes at the Minister’s Press Briefing on Sunday, the Minister highlighted government efforts in advancing technology since it assumed office in 2017 and why it is still a priority on the government’s to-do list.

She stated, "The government will not leave anybody behind in our quest for digital transformation."

Highlighting the significance of digital inclusion, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful underscored the pivotal role of technology in fostering socioeconomic development and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

She expressed the government's dedication to ensuring that every individual, regardless of location or background, has access to the benefits of digitalization.

"Our vision is to create a digitally empowered nation where every Ghanaian can harness the opportunities afforded by technology," she noted.

She outlined various initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization aimed at extending connectivity, promoting digital literacy, and facilitating access to government services.

Among the key initiatives mentioned as part of the technological advancement, was the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project, which aims to provide mobile telephony services to underserved communities, thus bridging the digital divide.

The Minister also highlighted the innovative Ghana.gov platform, designed to streamline access to government services and payments, as well as the nationwide eGovernment network, aimed at modernising governance and connectivity infrastructure.

Further, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful outlined the revolutionary Nationwide E-Government Network, aimed at broadening broadband connectivity and promoting digital literacy across Ghana. This initiative, she stated, is poised to transform governance, enhance service delivery and empower citizens and businesses nationwide.

She reiterated the government's commitment to fully roll out these projects to drive socio-economic development.

She expressed confidence in Ghana's digital future and urged stakeholders to join hands in realizing the nation's digital aspirations.