Pay equal attention to our 'trillions of dollars' worth mineral wealth; it's being ‘looted’ by foreigners assisted by Ghanaian officials — IEA Boss to new Finance Minister

Dr. John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has urged the newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, to prioritise the protection of Ghana's mineral wealth, which he claims is worth trillions of dollars.

According to Dr. Kwakye, these valuable resources are currently being looted by foreign companies with the assistance of Ghanaian officials.

The call for attention to the country's mineral wealth comes in reaction to Dr. Amin Adam's recent statement about working closely with revenue generation agencies to enhance revenue mobilisation.

The Finance Minister expressed his commitment to aggressive revenue collection efforts, mentioning his plans to engage with staff at revenue centres.

Dr. Amin Adam said, “Revenue collection will be pursued aggressively. So you are going to see me moving around the revenue centres, the ports, the airport, and the market areas to encourage the staff of GRA to collect more revenue but also to institute a friendly approach to collecting revenue.”

In his reaction on the matter, Dr. Kwakye emphasised the need for the new Finance Minister to extend his focus beyond traditional revenue sources and address the ongoing exploitation of the nation's mineral resources.

He urged Dr. Amin Adam to implement measures to curb the activities of foreign companies involved in the plundering Ghana's mineral wealth, often with the collaboration of local officials.

"Mr. Minister, please pay equal attention to our mineral wealth that is worth trillions of dollars but is being plundered by foreign companies with the assistance of Ghanaian officials," Dr. Kwakye stated on X.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

