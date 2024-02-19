Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has raised concerns and called for swift action following businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome's threat to sue the General Legal Council (GLC) over the disbarment of legal practitioner Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh.

Kpebu suggests that Woyome's willingness to take legal action should prompt the government to pursue the recovery of outstanding debts owed the state.

In an interview with Citi TV, Kpebu emphasized the need for the Attorney General to take steps to compel Woyome to settle the remaining monies owed the state.

He pointed out that Woyome's financial capacity to support Nerquaye-Tetteh's legal challenge should trigger efforts to recover the funds owed the state.

"Once you find Woyome willing to extend resources to Nerquaye-Tetteh, the immediate point that jumps at me is, where is the balance of the money that Woyome owes to the state?

“It is our money—money that we badly need to eliminate the myriad of social problems—that we have to demand that Woyome return every Cedi.

“Now that Woyome has money to pay lawyers to court to support Nerquaye-Tetteh, this should be the time that the Attorney General should also go after him to return the monies, and since he has money with him, he should be willing to pay," Kpebu stated.

This comes after the disbarment of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh by the General Legal Council for collecting GH¢400,000 from Alfred Agbesi Woyome in 2011.

Nerquaye-Tetteh is barred from practicing law in Ghana after the Disciplinary Committee of the GLC found him guilty of professional misconduct.

The GLC noted that, while defending the state against a suit by Woyome in 2011, Nerquaye-Tetteh caused the direct transfer of GH¢400,000 from Woyome to the bank account of his wife.

The GLC stated that Nerquaye-Tetteh failed to provide a reasonable explanation for the transfer of funds to his wife's account.