24-hour economy: ‘There'll be collaboration between government and private sector’ — Mahama

Headlines NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Former President and NDC 2024 presidential candidate John Mahama has provided more details on his vision for a 24-hour economy in Ghana.

He emphasised the need for collaboration between the government and private sector.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 19, explaining his plan, Mr. Mahama said "To achieve this goal, the government and private sector will collaborate."

He stated that various incentives would be provided to businesses operating 24 hours a day, including favorable tax policies and financial assistance.

"My government will enact new laws to support businesses operating 24/7, including labour laws and tax incentives. To assist companies, there will be favourable tax policies, stimulus packages and financial assistance available for specific industries," Mahama wrote.

The NDC flagbearer said the 24-hour economy was aimed at creating jobs, especially for the youth, reducing unemployment and improving living standards.

He noted that security, sanitation and environmental protection would be essential components to ensure the smooth functioning of a round-the-clock economy.

Read the full statement below:
My objective is to create a 24-hour economy in Ghana by enabling businesses to operate in three shifts. This will help Ghana become self-sufficient and focus on export-oriented growth.

To achieve this goal, the government and private sector will collaborate. The 24-hour economy is designed to create new employment opportunities, particularly for young people, address unemployment, and enhance living standards in Ghana.

My government will enact new laws to support businesses operating 24/7, including labour laws and tax incentives. To assist companies, there will be favourable tax policies, stimulus packages and financial assistance available for specific industries including agro-processing and manufacturing.

Buying local products and services will be government's top priority, and measures will be implemented to ensure the smooth operation of the 24-hour economy.

Security, sanitation, cleaning, and environmental protection will be critical components of the 24-hour economy. Financial services at the ports will be operational 24/7, reducing delays and congestion.

The initiative aims to benefit various sectors, create jobs, improve living standards, increase productivity, and provide convenience for citizens.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

