Bawumia campaign team spreading fake news about Mahama's game changer 24hour economy as if we're dumbsters; it vex me – Prof. Kobby Mensah

Prof. Kobby Mensah

19.02.2024 LISTEN

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah has accused the campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of spreading fake news.

According to him, the campaign of the Vice President has elevated fake news to another level after being hit by the 24-hour economy policy promised by former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said he is irritated because Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team has taken Ghanaians for granted and thinks the people are just dumb.

“The chief reason why I always want to go after Bawumia’s campaign is their attitude and behaviour towards Ghanaians as if we are ‘dumbsters.’ It dey vex me dread,” Prof. Kobby Mensah said in a post on Facebook.

The senior lecturer at the University of Ghana in other posts shared, “Given how Bawumia sold himself leading to 2016 and how he went after Mahama I never thought “he would cheat in exams only for his campaign team to resort to #FakeNews as strategy. Wow! #NoValues #NoPrinciples."

“As the whole world fights #FakeNews a Vice President’s campaign elevates the canker as a strategy in their last attempt to salvage a dying campaign hit by a game changer #24hreconomy policy.”

In a related development, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to announce leaders of his campaign team this week.