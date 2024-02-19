The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has revealed that as of February 2024, 618 out of 1,010 telephony sites constructed under the government's rural telephony project are operational, serving approximately 1,002 rural communities.

The project, which aims to enhance digitalization and extend mobile telephony to areas without internet access, is part of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) broader efforts to bridge the digital divide in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information on February 18, 2024, under the theme 'Digital Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide,' Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful provided an update on the progress of the rural telephony initiative.

She highlighted that a total of 2,016 telephony sites are expected to be constructed under the visionary project, ultimately benefiting around four million citizens residing in selected unserved and underserved communities nationwide.

The Minister further emphasized the positive impact of the project, noting that it has been a game-changer in enabling Ghanaians to access the internet seamlessly, regardless of their location and network provider.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful expressed the government's determination to complete the remaining telephony sites by the end of the year.

This commitment, she stated, is crucial to ensuring reliable, affordable, and secure broadband infrastructure effectively.

"Under this visionary project, a total of 2016 rural telephony sites are expected to be constructed to extend mobile network coverage to approximately 4 million selected unserved and underserved communities nationwide; a significant step in bridging the digital divide.

“We are determined to leave no one behind in our quest for digital transformation," she declared.

She added, “The Ministry is determined to build the remaining one thousand and six sites and integrate and activate them all for voice and data services to ensure reliable, affordable and secure broadband infrastructure this year.”