It will be better for the world to end than for NPP to win the 2024 General election - Prophet Kumchacha

Founder and leader of the Heavens Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has indicated that it will be a disaster if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wins the 2024 General Elections.

According to him, it would be better for the world to end and for Ghana to be destroyed than for the NPP to continue to rule the country.

Speaking to Kingdom FM, Prophet Kumchacha said if the NPP wins to stay in power at the end of the 2024 general election, he will stop being a pastor.

“For the NPP to win power in 2024 then the world should just come to an end. The world should be destroyed.

“It’s a serious thinking I’m saying. We are tired in this country. People are struggling and people are suffering. People can’t even sleep,” Prophet Kumchacha said.

Now in the second month of the year, the country is nine months to the polls to elect new members of parliament and a new president.

The presidential election according to political analysts will once again be between the ruling New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The flagbearers of the two parties, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama are already campaigning to sell their messages to Ghanaians.

Despite proposals for a change of date for the scheduled December 7 polls, nothing has changed.

As a result, it is expected that the EC will hold the 2024 General Election on December 7.