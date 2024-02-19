Modern Ghana logo
2024 election: I’m fully behind Bawumia – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed him.

Speaking to Joy News on the sidelines of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State of the African Union (AU), on Sunday, February 18, the President said he supports Dr. Bawumia to win the 2024 General Elections.

In the interview, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that the government is committed to ensuring the elections this year will be free, fair, and credible.

“We are having the election this year. We are determined to make the elections free, fair, credible to continue our democratic journey,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Following his election as flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the support of the ruling party to become the country's next president.

He is, however, facing strong competition from former President John Dramani Mahama.

Both candidates for the NPP and NDC respectively are expected to step up their campaign in the coming months to convince Ghanaians to vote for them.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

