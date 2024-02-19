‘NDC only built 78 rural telephony sites in 8 years; we’ve built 1,010 so far’ — Ursula Owusu

The government's rural telephony project has delivered connectivity to thousands of Ghanaians who were left behind, according to digitalization minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, February 18, the minister said 1,010 rural telephony sites have been constructed so far as part of the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP).

This, she said, is a major expansion from just 78 sites built between 2008-2016 under the previous Mahama administration.

"As at February 2024, 1,010 of the planned sites have been successfully constructed, with 618 of them already operational, offering essential Voice and Data services to citizens in about 1,620 rural communities who can now make calls and use data services, thereby enhancing social and economic activities in these communities,” noted the minister.

According to Owusu Ekuful, the €155 million project financed with loans from China and implemented in partnership with Huawei and Ascend Digital Solutions, aims to connect 4 million Ghanaians in remote areas lacking adequate connectivity.

By bringing mobile coverage to over 1,600 communities that were previously unserved or underserved, she noted that it is helping bridge the digital divide and boost development.

"This groundbreaking achievement is due to the implementation of the National Roaming Initiative, a forward-looking policy initiated by this government. The National Roaming Service allows phones to automatically connect to the Mobile Network with the strongest signal available in any area, regardless of which Operator one subscribes to,” the minister said.

When complete, the project will have established over 2,000 new rural network sites across Ghana using innovative Rural Star technology promising lower costs.

It is a milestone in the government's goal of achieving universal digital access, stressed Ursula Owusu Ekuful.