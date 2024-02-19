‘Despite crises faced, we've almost quadrupled the size of Ghana's economy from GH¢219.5 billion to GH¢1 trillion’ — Ofori-Atta

Ghana's economy has nearly quadrupled in size over the past seven years despite facing numerous crises, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

In a farewell message to staff at the Finance Ministry after being replaced in the recent cabinet reshuffle, Ofori-Atta touted the expansion of the economy under his leadership.

Ghana's gross domestic product has grown from GH¢219.5 billion in December 2016 to an estimated GH¢1 trillion this year, representing an almost four-fold increase, he said.

"Astonishingly, and notwithstanding the confluence of crises we have faced, we have almost quadrupled the size of the economy in 84 months and 19 days," Ofori-Atta stated.

The "relentless optimism and diligence" of ministry staff had underpinned the achievement of this milestone along with other key targets, according to the outgone minister.

However, Ofori-Atta acknowledged his time at the helm of Ghana's finances had not been without challenges.

The country has faced economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia/Ukraine war pandemic as well as rising inflation due to high commodity prices and supply chain disruptions globally.

Just last year, Ghana negotiated an IMF bailout program to help stabilize the sinking economy.

But Ofori-Atta still argued that the economy had continued growing robustly even during difficult periods.

His replacement, Dr Amin Adam, formerly a minister of state at the Finance Ministry, now faces the task of steering Ghana through ongoing economic turbulence as well as implementing structural reforms under the IMF program.