Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Despite crises faced, we've almost quadrupled the size of Ghana's economy from GH¢219.5 billion to GH¢1 trillion’ — Ofori-Atta

Headlines Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana's economy has nearly quadrupled in size over the past seven years despite facing numerous crises, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

In a farewell message to staff at the Finance Ministry after being replaced in the recent cabinet reshuffle, Ofori-Atta touted the expansion of the economy under his leadership.

Ghana's gross domestic product has grown from GH¢219.5 billion in December 2016 to an estimated GH¢1 trillion this year, representing an almost four-fold increase, he said.

"Astonishingly, and notwithstanding the confluence of crises we have faced, we have almost quadrupled the size of the economy in 84 months and 19 days," Ofori-Atta stated.

The "relentless optimism and diligence" of ministry staff had underpinned the achievement of this milestone along with other key targets, according to the outgone minister.

However, Ofori-Atta acknowledged his time at the helm of Ghana's finances had not been without challenges.

The country has faced economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia/Ukraine war pandemic as well as rising inflation due to high commodity prices and supply chain disruptions globally.

Just last year, Ghana negotiated an IMF bailout program to help stabilize the sinking economy.

But Ofori-Atta still argued that the economy had continued growing robustly even during difficult periods.

His replacement, Dr Amin Adam, formerly a minister of state at the Finance Ministry, now faces the task of steering Ghana through ongoing economic turbulence as well as implementing structural reforms under the IMF program.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Allowing local languages in parliament will help new MPs make contributions — Fr...

1 hour ago

Prophet Kumchacha It will be better for the world to end than for NPP to win the 2024 General elec...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling NPP ‘NDC’s so-called 24-hour economy the biggest scam in policy promise’ — Richard A...

1 hour ago

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization ‘NDC only built 78 rural telephony sites in 8 years; we’ve built 1,010 so far’ —...

1 hour ago

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta ‘Despite crises faced, we've almost quadrupled the size of Ghana's economy from ...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Im fully behind Bawumia – Akufo-Addo 2024 election: I’m fully behind Bawumia – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Pius Enam Hadzide should be in prison if there was sincerity, accountability in this country – Nii Lante Vanderpuye Pius Enam Hadzide should be in prison if there was sincerity, accountability in ...

2 hours ago

It'll be an admirable encounter to listen to Afenyo-Markin in Fante and Ewe – Franklin Cudjoe on use of local language in Parliament It'll be an admirable encounter to listen to Afenyo-Markin in Fante and Ewe – Fr...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Director ‘24-hour economy has come to stay; sinking NPP’s propaganda can't change that’ ...

2 hours ago

Begoro Chief faces Okyeman Court today for allegedly endorsing Mahama Begoro Chief faces Okyeman Court today for allegedly endorsing Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line