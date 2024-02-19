Mixed feelings in Ashanti Region as coffin sellers record bumper sales

There have been mixed feelings in the Ashanti Region's capital, Kumasi, following a report that, coffin sellers have recorded bumper sales in the beginning of the year.

According to coffin manufacturers at Kumasi Asafo, the epicenter of coffin production in the region, their sales have more than doubled compared to last year same period.

During a visit to Asafo by our reporters on Friday February 18, 2024, coffin producers revealed that, they were happy with the rate at which people were patronising their coffins.

"For the first time in so many years, we are beginning the year on a good note, as we have recorded high sales since the beginning of January this year. This is what we do for a living and so we always wake up with the hope that we will get higher sales after production," a coffin maker said.

Another coffin maker revealed that, he has already sold 20 different coffins in January alone compared to the five coffins same period last year.

They attributed the high sales to the increasing funeral activities in the region.

Touching on the prices, the producers noted that, there have been no significant increase in the prices of coffin.

They added that, the prices ranges from GH¢700 to GH¢8000.