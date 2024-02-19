Modern Ghana logo
Lead the advocacy for improvement of female enrollments at tertiary levels — Ghanaians urged

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The newly elected President of Old Girls of Wesley Girls' High School at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology WGHS-KNUST, Debora Oppong has urged Ghanaians to lead the advocacy for improved female enrollments at the tertiary levels.

Deborah Oppong has stressed the importance of girl-child education to the growth and development of the country.

According to the General Secretary for Health Students Association at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology (HESA - KNUST) , women play integral part in every country's national development, hence the need to encourage them persue higher education.

While commending Ghana's consistent move to encouraging female education over the years, the young president underscored the need to maintain the momentum and even build on it.

Speaking to this reporter on Sunday February 18, 2024, Debora Oppong however called on young girls in the country to remain focused on their education and strive for excellence to make positive impact in their communities.

She however maintained that, their group, Old Girls of Wesley Girls School aims at empowering young females to excel in their academic journey.

He noted that the association will keep an eye on all past students of Wesley Girls SHS and ensure they are given the needed career guidance in their education journey.

