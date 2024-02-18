NPP Elections: Yawson Otoo pays courtesy call on Members of Agona Nyakrom Council of Chiefs

18.02.2024 LISTEN

One of the aspiring Parliamentary candidates for NPP in the Agona West constituency in the Central Region, Mr. Yawson Otoo last Wednesday received a rousing welcome when he paid a courtesy call on Nananom of Agona Nyakrom Council of Chiefs to update them on the impending parliamentary primaries which has been put on hold due to Court injunction.

The visit was also to remind them that he was still in the race having been cleared by the Central Regional Vetting Committee. The Parliamentary primaries which should have been held on January 27, 2024 however suffered a setback following a Court injunction filed by one of the aspirants who was disqualified from the race.

"Nananom, my visit is to inform you that the Parliamentary primaries has been put on hold due to Court injunction. Am here to state that your son, Yawson Otoo is still in the race waiting for Court clearance for the elections to be conducted.

"When I decided to contest the elections, I came here to seek your blessings. Thank God and Nananom I was able to go through the process and have been cleared to contest the race, but since it has been put on hold, it behooves on me to come over to inform you about the latest update on the impending elections.

"I remain grateful to Nananom for your support even though you don't play partisan politics, your prayers, support and encouragement are enough for me and I really appreciate this kind gesture.

"Agona Nyakrom needs massive infrastructure development and as I have been saying, am committed to the development of our ancient town and to improving the lives of the people therein," he stated.

Mr. Yawson Otoo accompanied by his party faithfuls including Electoral Area Coordinators and a host of polling station Executives mentioned some ongoing projects in Agona Nyakrom that needs to be completed as early as possible.

"I have been able to support the ongoing construction of the Nyakrom District Police Station and other projects for early completion," he stressed.

Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom, Nana Osei Bonsu II urged the delegates to consider the development of their communities rather than following the highest bidder who might not have the welfare of the people in the constituency at heart.

He observed with concern in situations where people pay their way through to be elected to positions only to turn deaf ears to the plight of the people in their constituencies, thus leaving them in the dark.

"We want people who can spearhead the development of Agona West constituency, someone who can improve both human and infrastructure development," Nana Osei Bonsu II stressed.

He therefore tasked the delegates to vote for a credible candidate for the constituency to regain its lost glory of being one of the best in the Central Region.

In an interview with Newsmen, Mr. Yawson Otoo was confident that he would be given the nod to represent the NPP as its Parliamentary Candidate for the December 7 General Elections and encouraged delegates to rally firmly behind him for the victory ahead.

The Coordinator of the Yawson Otoo Campaign Team, Mr. George Koranteng disclosed that his candidate would win the forthcoming Parliamentary primaries.

"Mr. Yawson Otoo's support base cut across Agona West constituency. He has visited all the 31 Electoral Areas and the response is massive.

"He has been to Agona Kwaman, Agona Abodom, Agona Bobikuma both Upper and Lower, Agona Swedru, Agona Nkum, Nsuansa, Otsenkorang, Ahamadonko, Edukrom and other communities.

"Mr. Yawson Otoo is not a new person when it comes to politics in the Agona West constituency, this is his second time contesting to be the Parliamentary candidate, but this time around, there are indications that he will get the nod," he stated.

Mr. Yawson Otoo was accompanied by the former Presiding Member for Agona West Municipal Assembly, Mr. Frank Kwesi Abban and other party dignitaries.