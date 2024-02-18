Walawale: Two persons arrested in connection with robbery, murder of Momo vendor and one other

Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation, on Saturday, 17th February 2024, arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Walewale.

The two suspects, Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah, according to initial Police report, shot and killed two people including a mobile money vendor and further caused injuries to seven others during the attack on 12th February 2024.

The suspects are in custody and will be put before court to face justice.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has personally spoken to all the injured persons except one who is yet to be reached as well as the families of the two deceased victims via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough Police investigation.

Also, the North-East Regional Police Commander has led a team of officers to visit the injured persons at the hospital and commiserated with the deceased families.

The intelligence operation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested.

The Police in a statement assured the public that “we shall surely get them.”

—Classfmonline