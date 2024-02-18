Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Walawale: Two persons arrested in connection with robbery, murder of Momo vendor and one other

Crime & Punishment Walawale: Two persons arrested in connection with robbery, murder of Momo vendor and one other
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation, on Saturday, 17th February 2024, arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Walewale.

The two suspects, Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah, according to initial Police report, shot and killed two people including a mobile money vendor and further caused injuries to seven others during the attack on 12th February 2024.

The suspects are in custody and will be put before court to face justice.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has personally spoken to all the injured persons except one who is yet to be reached as well as the families of the two deceased victims via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough Police investigation.

Also, the North-East Regional Police Commander has led a team of officers to visit the injured persons at the hospital and commiserated with the deceased families.

The intelligence operation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested.

The Police in a statement assured the public that “we shall surely get them.”

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia donates GHC50,000 to support Educational Fund at BISCO Bawumia donates GHC50,000 to support Educational Fund at BISCO 

2 hours ago

Let's sustain the prevailing peace in Ghana - NCCE Chairperson Let's sustain the prevailing peace in Ghana - NCCE Chairperson 

2 hours ago

Andy Appiah-Kubi ‘Rebel’ MP lauds removal of Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Walawale: Two persons arrested in connection with robbery, murder of Momo vendor and one other Walawale: Two persons arrested in connection with robbery, murder of Momo vendor...

2 hours ago

Dan Botwe to be named Dr. Bawumias campaign manager Dan Botwe to be named Dr. Bawumia’s campaign manager

2 hours ago

Freight forwarding associations highly blamed for foreigners' engagement in port clearance Freight forwarding associations highly blamed for foreigners' engagement in port...

2 hours ago

Abesim community sets up taskforce to control indiscriminate littering and refuse disposal Abesim community sets up taskforce to control indiscriminate littering and refus...

2 hours ago

Lets invest in professional marketing education in Ghana —Dr Adutwum Let’s invest in professional marketing education in Ghana —Dr Adutwum 

7 hours ago

Fire destroys 100 acres of Ghana's largest cashew farm Fire destroys 100 acres of Ghana's largest cashew farm

Just in....
body-container-line