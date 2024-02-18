Modern Ghana logo
Tidal waves destroy several properties in Keta

Residents living along the coast in Keta and its adjoining communities have again been hit with devastation caused by tidal waves.

Residents woke up on Friday morning only to be greeted by sea water in their homes, destroying already dilapidated structures after years of suffering from the tidal waves and its effects.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News say the situation has become unbearable and called for a solution to end the crisis.

“The tidal waves have since been worrying us. Last year, we had to suffer from this phenomenon and this year, we have started experiencing the same problems. We want the authorities to take urgent steps quickly to ensure this does not affect many people.

“We are also appealing for the dredging along the coast. It has been affecting our businesses as well. Trees here have also been submerged in the sea,” a resident lamented.

—CitiNewsroom

