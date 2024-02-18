Modern Ghana logo
Two persons arrested over murder of MoMo vendor in Walewale

Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects over the robbery and murder of a mobile money vendor and one other in Walewale in the North East Region.

A statement by the Police said the two suspects, Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah, shot and killed two people including the mobile money vendor and further caused injuries to seven (7) others during the attack on 12th February 2024.

The Police added that the suspects are in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has personally spoken to all the injured persons except one who is yet to be reached as well as the families of the two deceased victims via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough Police investigation.

The Police revealed that the North-East Regional Police Commander has led a team of officers to visit the injured persons at the hospital and commiserated with the deceased families.

Intelligence operation, according to the Police is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested.

—Citi Newsroom

