Joe Ghartey leads delegation of Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments to Cote D’Ivoire

By Tarlue Melvin || Contributor
General News
Member of Parliament of Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has led a delegation of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSHAP) to Cote D’Ivoire.

Hon. Ghartey and other members of the delegation were received on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in Abidjan, by the Vice President of the National Assembly of Cote D’Ivoire, Diawara Mamadou.

During a meeting at the rotunda of the palace of the National Assembly of Cote D’Ivoire, Hon. Ghartey observed that CoSHAP is a unique pan-African platform that aims to facilitate deliberations, coordination and collaboration between presidents and heads of parliaments across Africa on issues related to the development of the continent.

He indicated the purpose of the meeting, namely, to gather the support and commitment of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast vis-à-vis CoSHAP and solicit its proposals relating to the draft constitution of CoSHAP.

Vice-President Diawara Mamadou, on behalf of the President of the National Assembly, Mr. Adama Bictogo, indicated to his guests the full availability of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast to provide the support expected of it for the completion of the projects undertaken.

“We will examine the draft constitution of CoSHAP and we will provide you with proposals,” he concluded.

