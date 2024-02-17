School Feeding National Coordinator calls for support of staff, stakeholders to transform programme

17.02.2024 LISTEN

The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Hajia Safia Mohammed has called for the support of all staff, caterers and other stakeholders in building a new school feeding programme for the benefit of the millions of school children across Ghana.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme which feeds close to 4 million children nationwide, is inarguably bedeviled with numerous challenges.

However, the new National Coordinator is confident that all the challenges confronting the Programme are surmountable, especially with determination and effective collaboration. She therefore expressed her readiness to lead the charge, by courting the support of all the stakeholders to address the challenges.

Addressing her first ever meeting with the staff of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Hajia Mohammed passionately called for the collective efforts, commitment and support of the staff, development partners and other key stakeholders to realize her dream of giving the Programme a new face.

“I want to have a new school feeding programme, but I can’t do it alone. I want to see unity among all staff. Let’s work together as a team. Let’s be each other’s keeper. Let’s reduce the negative discussions and reportages about school feeding to the outside world, and together we can have the school feeding we are all looking for,” she told the school feeding workers.

Hajia Safia Mohammed also called for respect among the staff and hard work to lift the image of the Programme. She expressed her appreciation to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reposing his trust and confidence in her to contribute her quota to the development and the sustainability of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

The staff meeting which was chaired by the Deputy National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Mr. Kwadwo Acquah Abass was preceded by a crunch management meeting to brief the new National Coordinator about the Programme. Mr. Abass welcomed the new National Coordinator to the national office and pledged the full support and cooperation of all the staff and management to ensure her successful tenure.

Hajia Safia Mohammed was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the new National Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme to replace the late Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah.

She holds Masters in Public Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), a Degree in Marketing from the KNUST and HND from the Tamale Polytechnic (now Tamale Technical University). Hajia Safia Mohammed is also a top politician who has served the ruling NPP in diverse roles. She is the current Deputy National Women Organiser of NPP, former Savannah Regional Women Organiser of NPP, Deputy Northern Regional Women Organiser (2015 to 20-18) of NPP, Savannah Regional NPP Campaign Team member for 2020, founder of Kanyiti Women’s Group of NPP and founder of the Maltiti Women’s Group of Nyohini NPP.

Hajia Safia Mohammed who is also a renowned entrepreneur in Ghana was born on February 14, 1984. She is a member of the Hajj Board, Chairperson of the Welfare Committee of the Hajj Board, a former TESCON Organiser at the Tamale Technical University, SRC Women’s Commissioner and also a member of the Legal and Political Commission - Tamale Technical University.