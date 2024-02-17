Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I’m not joining NDC – Cheddar clarifies

Headlines Im not joining NDC – Cheddar clarifies
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The New Force Movement has refuted allegations that its leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has aligned with the opposition National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

This denial comes on the back of reports suggesting that Cheddar is contemplating joining another political organization due to existing challenges.

In a statement released on February 17, 2024, the Team clarified that Cheddar harbours no intentions of affiliating with any alternative political party, emphasizing their commitment to realizing the objectives of the New Force Movement.

The Team urged the public to dismiss such unfounded claims and advised them to rely on information disseminated through the officially sanctioned social media handles of the Team for accurate updates.

Find statement below

217202473604-g30n1r5edx-217202471231-db14a83f-0d0a-4fca-8908-8f0957e8e469

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Asante Mampong: Ampratwum-Sarpong re-elected NPP PC Asante Mampong: Ampratwum-Sarpong re-elected NPP PC

2 hours ago

Savannah Region will be true battleground for 2024 elections – Abu Jinapor Savannah Region will be true battleground for 2024 elections – Abu Jinapor 

2 hours ago

Bawumia to present campaign team to NPP NEC Bawumia to present campaign team to NPP NEC

2 hours ago

Twitter finally pays former Accra-based staff after 2022 mass layoffs Twitter finally pays former Accra-based staff after 2022 mass layoffs

2 hours ago

William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya Kenya’s President Ruto appointed AU Champion for Institutional Reform

2 hours ago

The GH3bn lie: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure for defamation, demands GHS10million in damages ‘The GH¢3bn lie’: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure for defamation, demands...

2 hours ago

Believe only the things coming from our official handles — New Force to Ghanaians ‘Believe only the things coming from our official handles’ — New Force to Ghanai...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader and founder of New Forceleft and NDC flagbearer John Mahama ‘Cheddar not joining NDC; our focus is redeeming Ghana’ — New Force debunk rumou...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and New Finance Minister Dr. Amin Adam Review the GHS12 billion politically favoured tax exemptions — Franklin Cudjoe t...

7 hours ago

Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri

Just in....
body-container-line