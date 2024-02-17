Tension in Fise: Ga North, Otublohum Traditional Councils affirm Nii Darko First-Quao I as legitimate chief

The Ga North and the Otublohum Traditional Councils have jointly outdoored and sworn-in Nii Darko First-Quao I (Nii Fise II) as the legitimate Fise Mantse to succeed the late Chief, Nii Fisher I, popularly known as Godson William Bruce Konuah who died on 2nd October 2002.

The colourful ceremony was led by his royal majesty the Pokuase Mantse, Nii Otto Kwame V, and was witnessed by other prominent traditional leaders including the Otublohum Boundary Chief, Nii Amu Sasraku I.

The event also saw the outdooring and swearing in of Nii Akoto Offei II as the Fise Dzaasetse. The outdooring and the swearing in of the Fise Mantse and his Dzaasetse by the Ga North and Otublohum Traditional Councils sharply nullify the desperate attempt by one Nii Ade Otu of the Akutsemaa family of Fise, who was allegedly installed as a parallel chief of Fise at Sempe on Friday 9th February, 2024.

His secret installation and subsequent attempt to make a triumphant entry into the Fise community on Sunday 11th February, 2024 brought about serious tension as some concerned youth of Fise led by the Asafoatse Nii Yaw Mensah Dekpe staged a massive protest to restrain Nii Ade Otu from entering the town.

The Fise town is now under strict monitoring and patrolling by armed security personnel from the Greater Accra Regional Command and Amasaman in the Ga North Municipality to protect lives and properties.

At the outdooring ceremony, the Pokuase Mantse, Nii Otto Kwame V vehemently affirmed Nii Darko First-Quao I as the truly recognized legitimate Chief of Fise and cautioned Nii Ade Otu and those he referred to as individual settlers adopting themselves from Sempe and La areas to respect the authorities of the Otublohum Traditional Council led by the Paramount Chief, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II.

He further cautioned them to refrain from creating needless tension in Fise and impeding the development of the area.

The newly outdoored Fise Mantse, Nii Darko First-Quao I expressed his appreciation to the Ga North and the Otublohum Traditional Councils for doing everything possible within their powers to ensure peace and order in Fise.

According to him, his main priority is to promote peace, unity and development in Fise. He however expressed disappointment about the unholy attempt by the Sempe Traditional Council which he indicated had no jurisdictions over Fise to install a false chief to disturb the peace of the area.

“We are experiencing this chaos in Fise because those who are supposed to tell the truth to those desperate individuals are rather sweeping the real truth under the carpet. This is the problem we face in Ga land. That is why even settlers and land guards can even try to determine who should own a land in Ga State or who should become a Chief in our own land,” the Fise Mantse fumed.

Nii Darko First-Quao I therefore reiterated his call on the Ga Traditional Council to take immediate action against the Sempe Traditional Council, especially one Nii Anum Tetteh (Chief of Staff of the Sempe Traditional Council) whom he indicated, is masterminding the illegal installation of another chief in Fise.

He also called on the security agencies to be firm in ensuring that peace and order is maintained in Fise to facilitate the needed development.

Meanwhile, the concerned youth of Fise, have vowed to resist any attempt by the Sempe Traditional Council to impose another chief on Fise. The youth are of the view that, the installation of a parallel chief in the same community would be a recipe for destructive conflict, which would derail the development and peace of the community.