Twitter finally pays former Accra-based staff after 2022 mass layoffs

2 HOURS AGO

Twitter has finally paid severance to its former Accra-based staff members who were laid off without compensation after the social media company's acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk, according to their lawyer.

In November 2022, Twitter abruptly terminated its entire Africa team based in Accra as part of widespread job cuts implemented by Musk after he purchased Twitter for $44 billion.

The former employees claimed they were redundant without receiving any severance pay or benefits, in violation of Ghana's labor laws.

Through their legal representative Agency Seven Seven, the ex-Twitter staffers initiated negotiations with the company to enforce their rights to redundancy compensation under Section 65 of Ghana's Labour Act.

The clause requires employers to notify the Chief Labour Officer and engage in settlement discussions prior to any mass layoffs.

In a statement released on Saturday, February 17, Agency Seven Seven announced it had successfully negotiated a redundancy settlement on behalf of Twitter's former Ghana team.

"Agency Seven Seven has successfully led negotiations on behalf of former staff members of Twitter Ghana Ltd in their quest to get a fair settlement and repatriation expenses for foreign staff," the press release states.

The lawyers argued the payout was necessary to "mitigate against the employee hardship that can result when corporations engage in mass redundancy exercises."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

