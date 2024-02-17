Modern Ghana logo
Kenya’s President Ruto appointed AU Champion for Institutional Reform

William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya
The African Union (AU) has appointed Kenyan President William Ruto as its new Champion for Institutional Reform.

At the 37th AU summit in Addis Ababa, the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government unanimously designated President Ruto to spearhead reforms within the continental body.

Ruto takes over the champion role from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose term overseeing reforms came to an end.

As Champion, Ruto will provide leadership and vision to complete the AU's Comprehensive Institutional Reform Initiative that began in 2016.

This reform program aims to restructure key AU bodies and agencies to make them more efficient and effective in delivering AU programs and initiatives across the continent.

In a statement via X on Saturday, February 17, Kenya's presidency said Ruto will work to reform the structure, functioning and focus of the AU Commission as well as other specialized AU organs.

The goal is to optimize how these institutions are managed and improve their ability to carry out the AU's development agenda.

Reforms are also intended to address long-standing concerns over bureaucracy and lack of coordination within the AU system.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

