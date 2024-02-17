Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.02.2024 Headlines

‘The GH¢3bn lie’: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure for defamation, demands GHS10million in damages

The GH3bn lie: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure for defamation, demands GHS10million in damages
17.02.2024 LISTEN

Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML), the company at the centre of The Fourth Estate's investigative report of questionable petroleum sector contracts, has sued the media house and its editor-in-chief Manasseh Azure Awuni for defamation.

SML is demanding GH¢10 million in damages from The Fourth Estate and Manasseh Azure Awuni due to the exposé titled "THE GH₵ 3 BILLION LIE: Government pays hundreds of millions to company in a shady deal."

In the writ of summons filed at the High Court, SML claimed the "reckless and malicious report by the Defendants...defamed the character and business reputation of the Plaintiff."

The Fourth Estate's exposé had revealed that SML made false claims of saving Ghana billions of cedis through its operations in the downstream petroleum sector.

However, the regulatory authorities and independent monitors clarified existing systems were adequately tackling revenue leakages, according to the report.

It further noted that SML admitted it did not perform some services it listed and withdrew those claims from its website after being confronted by The Fourth Estate.

The company also denied publishing that it had saved Ghana GH₵3 billion, despite the assertion posted on its website months later.

The report said SML receives up to GH₵24 million monthly for its contract, with vague and questionable value addition given existing monitoring.

Meanwhile, experts who were interviewed by the investigative journalist allegedly contended that SML's involvement duplicates the roles of regulatory agencies like GRA and NPA.

217202430907-0f72ylkxws-155b9cda-a408-49f0-968d-850874b9bdea.jpeg

217202430918-typbsferqm-34ef0ce0-56bb-439b-b448-9ded98e3c633.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Asante Mampong: Ampratwum-Sarpong re-elected NPP PC Asante Mampong: Ampratwum-Sarpong re-elected NPP PC

2 hours ago

Savannah Region will be true battleground for 2024 elections – Abu Jinapor Savannah Region will be true battleground for 2024 elections – Abu Jinapor 

2 hours ago

Bawumia to present campaign team to NPP NEC Bawumia to present campaign team to NPP NEC

2 hours ago

Twitter finally pays former Accra-based staff after 2022 mass layoffs Twitter finally pays former Accra-based staff after 2022 mass layoffs

2 hours ago

William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya Kenya’s President Ruto appointed AU Champion for Institutional Reform

2 hours ago

The GH3bn lie: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure for defamation, demands GHS10million in damages ‘The GH¢3bn lie’: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure for defamation, demands...

2 hours ago

Believe only the things coming from our official handles — New Force to Ghanaians ‘Believe only the things coming from our official handles’ — New Force to Ghanai...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader and founder of New Forceleft and NDC flagbearer John Mahama ‘Cheddar not joining NDC; our focus is redeeming Ghana’ — New Force debunk rumou...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and New Finance Minister Dr. Amin Adam Review the GHS12 billion politically favoured tax exemptions — Franklin Cudjoe t...

7 hours ago

Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri

Just in....
body-container-line