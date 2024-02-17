‘The GH¢3bn lie’: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure for defamation, demands GHS10million in damages

17.02.2024 LISTEN

Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML), the company at the centre of The Fourth Estate's investigative report of questionable petroleum sector contracts, has sued the media house and its editor-in-chief Manasseh Azure Awuni for defamation.

SML is demanding GH¢10 million in damages from The Fourth Estate and Manasseh Azure Awuni due to the exposé titled "THE GH₵ 3 BILLION LIE: Government pays hundreds of millions to company in a shady deal."

In the writ of summons filed at the High Court, SML claimed the "reckless and malicious report by the Defendants...defamed the character and business reputation of the Plaintiff."

The Fourth Estate's exposé had revealed that SML made false claims of saving Ghana billions of cedis through its operations in the downstream petroleum sector.

However, the regulatory authorities and independent monitors clarified existing systems were adequately tackling revenue leakages, according to the report.

It further noted that SML admitted it did not perform some services it listed and withdrew those claims from its website after being confronted by The Fourth Estate.

The company also denied publishing that it had saved Ghana GH₵3 billion, despite the assertion posted on its website months later.

The report said SML receives up to GH₵24 million monthly for its contract, with vague and questionable value addition given existing monitoring.

Meanwhile, experts who were interviewed by the investigative journalist allegedly contended that SML's involvement duplicates the roles of regulatory agencies like GRA and NPA.