Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.02.2024 Headlines

Ministerial reshuffle: Akufo-Addo’s ego failed him – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Nii Lante VanderpuyeNii Lante Vanderpuye
17.02.2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has stated that the president’s ego prevented him from heeding stakeholders’ input regarding the recent Ministerial reshuffle.

President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle on February 14, 2024, has triggered public discussions, with some, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), labeling it an “injury time remix,” deemed “insipid and uninspiring.”

During an interview on the Big Issue on Citi TV with Selorm Adonoo on February 17, 2024, Mr. Vanderpuye asserted that the president overlooked the valuable insights of stakeholders, including Civil Society Organizations and his constituents.

He outlined three goals he believes a reshuffle aimed to achieve: fostering healthy competition among appointees, addressing specific issues, and aligning the government with the country’s prevailing psychological dynamics.

Mr. Vanderpuye emphasized that, given these objectives, the president should have engaged his cabinet after a year or two to assess appointees’ performance and make informed decisions for effective governance.

While acknowledging the president’s transparency in publicly stating reasons for appointments, Mr. Vanderpuye criticized the president for neglecting a crucial evaluation process, attributing it to his reluctance to listen to diverse perspectives.

“The president after a year or two should have sat down to with his cabinet, every president I know has advisers outside his mainstream to see whether the scorecard of the people he had appointed was good, very good or possibly excellent. If they weren’t, then the president right from there could have taken certain measures and steps to see how he could reshuffle, let me say the pawns on the chessboard, in order to be able to win the game, he didn’t.”

“Persistent calls from civil society organizations, the clergies, some party faithful, the oppositions, in fact as for us if he didn’t listen to us, I wasn’t worried because I knew he wasn’t going to listen to us in any way. But when the pressure is coming from your own party, some of the council of elders, some of your party supporters, your members of parliament, Civil society organizations, these are the people who are doing day-to-day assessment of your men on the field. And sometimes when you sit at the top because your interaction is limited to people who you have chosen to serve, you don’t turn to hear the other side of the story.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nii Lante Vanderpuye Ministerial reshuffle: Akufo-Addo’s ego failed him – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

1 hour ago

Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah Unemployed nurses could be trained, exported to generate funds – Akwasi Acquah

1 hour ago

Partisanship stalls presiding member elections in most assemblies of Upper East region Partisanship stalls presiding member elections in most assemblies of Upper East ...

1 hour ago

AGs Office has no hand in disbarment of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh – Spokesperson AG’s Office has no hand in disbarment of Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh – Spokesperson

1 hour ago

Assault on Cape FM Journalist: Hawa Koomson has shown good faith – GJA President Assault on Cape FM Journalist: Hawa Koomson has shown good faith – GJA President

1 hour ago

Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primary to be held today after court injunction Asante Mampong NPP parliamentary primary to be held today after court injunction

1 hour ago

GJA runs to Speaker Bagbin over Farouk Mahamas assault on Citi TVFM journalist GJA runs to Speaker Bagbin over Farouk Mahama’s assault on Citi TV/FM journalist

1 hour ago

Northern Regional CLOGSAG no more going on strike Northern Regional CLOGSAG no more going on strike

1 hour ago

Dafeamekpor threatens injunction against vetting of new ministers Dafeamekpor threatens injunction against vetting of new ministers

1 hour ago

Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri Wa East: Chiefs demand probe into killing of chief at Dolindawyiri

Just in....
body-container-line