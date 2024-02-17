NCCE to focus on youth, tolerance, and monetisation of politics ahead of 2024 general elections

17.02.2024 LISTEN

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 general elections, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has outlined its strategic focus areas, placing a strong emphasis on youth engagement, fostering tolerance, and combating the pervasive issue of monetization in the country's political landscape.

During a visit to the Oti Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, February 15, 2024, NCCE Chairperson Ms. Kathleen Addy underscored the critical importance of addressing these key issues in the lead-up to the elections.

Highlighting the vulnerability of the youth to recruitment into violent and extremist activities, Addy stressed the need for targeted initiatives aimed at empowering and educating young people to resist such influences.

"Tolerance is a cornerstone of our democracy, crucial for fostering national cohesion," remarked Addy, emphasizing the significance of embracing diversity and respecting differing viewpoints in Ghanaian society.

Expressing concern over the growing trend of monetization in politics, Addy cautioned against its detrimental impact on development and accountability. She questioned the feasibility of demanding accountability from elected officials who engage in the practice of buying votes.

"If you take GH¢1500 or GH¢3000 to vote for a representative, how do you still demand developmental projects and accountability from the same person who paid you to get elected?" she asked.

Addressing the broader objectives of the NCCE for 2024, Addy affirmed that while the Commission's mandate encompasses a wide range of civic education initiatives, particular attention will be paid to these pressing issues due to their potential to either strengthen or undermine Ghana's democratic progress over the past three decades.

Addy's visit to the Oti Region also included monitoring of the ongoing Prevention, Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project, supported by the European Union. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the activities of violent extremists and equip citizens with the necessary knowledge to respond effectively in the event of an attack.